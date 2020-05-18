AMC Commissioner transferred and appointed as Commissioner of Rural Development

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Commissioner, Vijay Nehra has been transferred and appointed as Commissioner of Rural Development and Secretary to Government (Rural Development) Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department, Gandhinagar. A notification issued by Government of Gujarat, General Administrative Department, Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar, read, Mukesh Kumar, IAS, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gujarat Maritime Board, Gandhinagar is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Urban Development and Urban Housing Department for full-fledged appointment as Municipal Commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad vice Vijay Nehra, IAS transferred.

Vijay Nehra, Municipal Commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad is transferred and appointed as Commissioner of Rural Development and Secretary to Government (Rural Development), Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department, Gandhinagar relieving Manoj Aggarwal, IAS of the additional charge of that post. "On her return from Long Term Training Abroad, the services of Avantika Singh Aulakh, IAS are placed at the disposal of Ports and Transport Department for appointment as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gujarat Maritime Board, Gandhinagar vice Mukesh Kumar, IAS transferred," the notification read.

Earlier this month, Vijay Nehra decided to get home quarantined for 14 days after coming into contact with a coronavirus positive person. In the absence of Nehra, Mukesh Kumar took over the charge, Gujarat CMO said in a statement. (ANI)