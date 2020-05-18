Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yukos shareholders seize Russian vodka assets in the Netherlands

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:18 IST
Yukos shareholders seize Russian vodka assets in the Netherlands
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shareholders in the now-defunct Russian oil giant Yukos have seized Netherlands-based assets of two well-known vodka brands controlled by the Russian state in their most recent legal move to obtain $57 billion in damages from Moscow, they said on Monday. The seizure of the Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya vodka trademark rights via a Dutch court took place on May 7, a spokesman for shareholders said on Monday. The Russian state was informed of the move last week.

A Dutch appeals court on Feb. 18 overturned the annulment of a $50 billion award to Yukos shareholders, a surprise ruling 13 years after the assets came under the control of the Kremlin. The sum due has increased to $57 billion because of additional penalty fees, the spokesman said.

Last Friday, Russia's Justice Ministry lodged an appeal at the Dutch Supreme Court to contest the decision. Yukos Oil went bankrupt in 2006 after oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky fell out with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the government began demanding billions of dollars in alleged back taxes that ultimately resulted in its being expropriated by the state.

Most of Yukos' assets were absorbed by the Kremlin's flagship oil producer Rosneft, and its former owners have for years been trying to recover their possessions. Legal proceedings seeking damages have been brought in the Netherlands by the subsidiaries of GML, formerly known as Group Menatep Ltd., which held around 70% of shares in Yukos.

In a separate case, The Dutch Supreme Court in January upheld a lower court finding that stripped the rights to the Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya vodka brand in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg (Benelux) from SPI Group's Spirits International and awarded them to Russian state-owned Sojuzplodoimport. Those assets have now been seized in the Netherlands, the spokesman said on Monday.

The case dates back to a July 2014 ruling by the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration which ordered Moscow to pay damages to Yukos shareholders, saying the Kremlin had manipulated the legal system to bankrupt the company and take Khodorkovsky's assets.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Orban's government expects emergency powers to end by early June

The government of Hungarys nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban expects that much-criticized emergency powers it adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic will end by early June, his chief of staff told broadcaster Hir TV late on S...

I was first attracted to Hathiram's character: Neeraj Kabi on 'Paatal Lok'

Before actor Neeraj Kabi took on the role of a media tycoon who escapes assassination in his latest project Paatal Lok, he was eyeing the part of Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary after he read about the fascinating journey the character goes th...

Priority of lockdown regulations remains saving lives: Ramaphosa

As government remains inundated by pending litigation challenging certain provisions of the Disaster Management Act, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the priority of the lockdown regulations remains that of saving lives.In his ...

Britain, U.S. hopeful trade talks can proceed at pace - London

Britain and the United States are hopeful that negotiations for a trade agreement can proceed at an accelerated pace, Britains department for trade said on Monday in an update on the talks after the first round concluded last week.Both side...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020