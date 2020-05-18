Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priority of lockdown regulations remains saving lives: Ramaphosa

In his weekly online letter to the nation, the President said the State’s every decision is informed by the need to advance the rights to life and dignity as set out in the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:40 IST
Priority of lockdown regulations remains saving lives: Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa said the government had checks and balances in place to ensure that every aspect of governance is able to withstand constitutional scrutiny. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

As government remains inundated by pending litigation challenging certain provisions of the Disaster Management Act, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the priority of the lockdown regulations remains that of saving lives.

In his weekly online letter to the nation, the President said the State's every decision is informed by the need to advance the rights to life and dignity as set out in the Constitution.

Since the start of the crisis, several NGOs, private citizens, business organisations, religious bodies and political parties approached courts across the country challenging aspects of the lockdown.

"Some have succeeded in their legal challenges and some have not. Some had approached the courts on the basis of the urgency of their cases, had their urgent arguments dismissed and others have found other avenues for the relief they sought. Others have subsequently withdrawn their applications following engagement with government," the President said.

President Ramaphosa said the government had checks and balances in place to ensure that every aspect of governance is able to withstand constitutional scrutiny.

"Where we are found wanting, we will be held to account by our courts and, above all, by our citizens. Besides our courts, our Chapter 9 institutions exist to advance the rights of citizens, as do the bodies tasked with oversight over the law enforcement agencies," he said.

There has been, and will continue to be, a robust and strident critique of a number of aspects of government's national response to Coronavirus, from the data modelling and projections to the economic effects of the lockdown, to the regulations, he said.

"As a government, we have neither called for such a critique to be tempered or for it to be silenced.

"To the contrary, criticism, where it is constructive, helps us to adapt and to move with agility in response to changing circumstances and conditions. It enriches public debate and gives us all a broader understanding of the issues at play.

"We have consistently maintained that we rely on scientific, economic and empirical data when it comes to making decisions and formulating regulations around our Coronavirus response. To the greatest extent possible under these challenging circumstances, we aim for consultation and engagement. We want all South Africans to be part of this national effort. The voices of ordinary citizens must continue to be heard at a time as critical as this," he said.

The President conceded that while progress had been made delaying the transmission of COVID-19, the virus had caused huge disruption and hardship.

"There is still a long way to go. The weeks and months ahead will be difficult and will demand much more from our people."The pandemic will, therefore, continue to place an enormous strain on society and institutions," he wrote.

He added: "As we navigate these turbulent waters, our Constitution is our most important guide and our most valued protection. Our robust democracy provides the strength and resilience we need to overcome this deep crisis."

President Ramaphosa added that while government appreciates that most court applicants are motivated by the common good, the public should recognise that the decisions taken by the government are made in good faith and are meant to advance, and not to harm, the interests of South Africans.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Awfis reports 46 pc spike in FY20 revenue; launches solution to boost work-from-home productivity

Coworking firm Awfis on Monday said its revenue grew by 46 per cent to Rs 230 crore last fiscal on better demand for shared office space, and announced a solution that will provide physical and IT infrastructure to professionals working for...

Ricky Ponting is the best coach I've ever met: Ishant Sharma

Pacer Ishant Sharma has said that former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is the best coach he has ever met in his life. Ishant was doing an Instagram live session on the official handle of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals where the pacer wa...

Flights from countries like US have already come, organising more: Jaishankar to Aaditya Thackeray

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said repatriation flights from several countries have already arrived and he was looking forward to organising more, responding to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackerays appeal to bring back...

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Monday said it has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days with over 1,350 showrooms operational across the country at present. The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures SOPs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020