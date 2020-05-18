Seeking to return home, Migrants gather at Karnal highway

Many migrant labourers including women, children and senior citizens working in various factories gathered at Karnal Highway in Kundali, seeking to return home. They asserted that due to lack of food arrangements they want to return home. They also claimed that the authorities had informed them that they would be ferried home via 50 buses today but only 10 buses have been arranged so far.

"I want to go back to my home town in Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh). We have come here following the announcements made by authorities that buses are being provided, but we are not getting any bus. Now, if we go back to our rooms, we do not have a ration," said a migrant worker in Sonipat. The migrants said that they have been sitting since 3 am. The police have asked them to return home as the arrangement for buses would not be possible today.

Another migrant Azad, from Gorakhpur, told ANI, "We just want to return home. We have been asked to undergo medical check-up right now. Over 2,000 people, hailing from UP, have gathered here." Another migrant Akash Kumar, from Allahabad, said that he left his house at around 4 am today and was still hoping to board a bus to return home.

"I live with my mother here and we want to return home. We have spent whatever money we had. We are sitting here at 3 am. Our registration has been done," said Neha, who works here with a company. (ANI)