Assam records third COVID-19 death, number of cases rises to 102

Assam records third COVID-19 death, number of cases rises to 102PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:41 IST
A 71-year-old coronavirus-infected man died in Assam on Monday, raising the death toll to three, while two more people tested positive, bringing the virus count to 102 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The elderly man was also suffering from neck cancer and had recently gone to Mumbai for treatment, the minister said.
He said the patient passed away at 11.05 am at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). "Doctors did their best... Heartfelt condolences," Sarma said in a tweet.
The wife and son of the deceased man have been shifted out from their quarantine facility in a hotel and admitted to the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, the minister said. Two men, both aged 20 and from Nagaon and Titabor tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 102 in Assam, Sarma said.
Earlier, a Tablighi Jamaat returnee from Hailakandi and a 16-year-old girl had died in the state due to the infection.
ALSO READ
Adityanath blames Tablighi Jamaat members for spread of COVID-19
COVID-19: Defence aircraft shower petals on Mumbai hospitals
Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Top stories from the western
25 labourers hire bus to reach R'sthan from Mumbai; cops allow
Mumbai reports 441 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths; Total cases now 8,613 and fatalities 343: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.