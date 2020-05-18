9 employees of OPPO factory in Greater Noida test positive for corona

Nine employees of OPPO mobile company factory in Greater Noida, said Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY on Monday. "Medical Department has informed that they have been told by OPPO company that they have received reports of 1,200 people. Of them, nine have tested positive for COVID-19, 8 from our district and one from Ghaziabad," Suhas told reporters here.

Operations at the factory have also been suspended. On May 8, operations had resumed after relaxations were announced by the Centre. "As an organisation that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated COVID-19 testing for 3,000 plus employees, for which results are awaited," OPPO India said."Will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises," said the company.(ANI)