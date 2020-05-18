5 more test COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh, total cases rise to 86

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 86 in the state, an official said. All the five cases were reported from the state's Hamirpur district.

Of the five cases, one was reported from Nadaun's Booni, one from Galore's Fahal and another from Gwardu panchayat whereas two positive cases were reported from Majhoul Sultani panchayat on Monday, Hamirpur chief medical officer Dr Archana Soni said. All the five people had returned from red zones of Mumbai and Delhi recently. On the brighter side, one person recovered from the infection in Hamirpur district.

With this, three out of the total 15 positive cases in Hamirpur district have recovered while one person has died, leaving 11 active cases in the district now. The number of those who have recovered from the disease in the state stands at 45. The number of active cases in the state is now 38.

The virus has so far claimed four lives in the state. Of the 37 active cases, 14 are in Kangra, eleven in Hamirpur, four each in Chamba and Bilaspur, two each in Una and Sirmaur.