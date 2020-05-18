Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Gulpur sector
Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Gulpur sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:28 IST
The ceasefire violation began at 1900 hours. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. On Sunday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Poonch district. (ANI)
