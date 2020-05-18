Mumbai: Dedicated COVID facility for cops becomes operational

A 1,000-bed COVID facility for police personnel and their family members is being readied at Kalina in Mumbai, an official said on Monday. The facility is currently activated with 250 beds, he said, adding that the number of beds will be ramped up in phases in one week.

A total of 100 police officials were admitted at the facility, of whom 60 have been recovered, he said, adding that the facility was set up in only seven days. DCP, zone 8, Manjunath Shinge told PTI that more beds will be provided at the COVID centre in the coming days.

"This centre is equipped with all facilities," an officer said. Many personnel of Mumbai Police have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

At least ten policemen in Maharashtra have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease..