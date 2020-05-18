Six more die of COVID-19 in Bengal, 148 fresh cases reported

At least six persons died of COVID-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 172, the health department said. The number of active patients rose to 1,575 with 148 new cases reported during the period, it said on Monday.

Of the six deaths, five were from the city and one was from neighbouring South 24 Parganas district, the department said in its bulletin. Earlier, the government had attributed the death of 72 coronavirus-afflicted patients to co-morbidities, and said COVID-19 in those cases was "incidental".

At least 47 more people were discharged from different hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours, following their recovery. The number of people who have recovered to this day stands at 1,006. As many as 7,614 samples were tested since Sunday evening. The total number of samples examined for the disease has climbed to 93,570.

Bengal has reported a total of 2,825 COVID-19 cases so far.