Other states not reciprocating Punjab’s gesture in sending back migrants: CM

Claiming that Punjab is spending Rs 7.5 lakh per train to send migrants to their home states, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday rued that other states are not reciprocating the gesture and asking it to make arrangements to take Punjabis back home. Amarinder Singh also said Bihar was not willing to take in its people at this stage as their quarantine facilities were full, he said, adding that more trains are needed for sending Bihar natives back home.

Quoting Singh as making these remark, an official release said 60,000 Punjabis, including 20,000 NRIs, so far have registered to return to the state. The release quoted the chief minister as saying that while Punjab is willingly sending back people, including migrants, from other states, spending Rs 7.5 lakh per train, other states are not responding similarly and are asking his government to arrange for ferrying Punjabis back from there.

As of date, more than 2 lakh of the 11 lakh migrants, who had registered on the state’s special portal, have left Punjab, the chief minister added. As many as 20 trains are leaving Punjab every day, he added.

On being asked about Punjab receiving requests from migrant workers from other states like Bihar and UP to return back to work for paddy plantation, the chief minister said the chief secretary has been asked to work out the modalities for the same in consultation with the Centre. All such workers shall have to be quarantined in the villages they would be working in, he said..