6 fresh coronavirus cases in HP, total now 87

(Eds: With fresh case) Shimla, May 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded six fresh coronavirus cases, including five who returned from Mumbai recently, taking the total number of infected to 87, officials said. The Mumbai returnees, four men and a woman, are from Hamirpur district and were kept under quarantine.

The men, including a 60-year-old, had no symptoms of the disease, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said, adding that a 24-year-old woman has tested positive in Kangra district. Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harikesh Meena said three fresh cases are from Sujanpur subdivision, whereas two from Nadaun subdivision.

Meanwhile, one patient recovered from the infection in Hamirpur district, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 38 and fatalities at four. A total of 45 patients have recovered.

Of the 38 active cases in the hill state, 15 are in Kangra, eleven in Hamirpur, four each in Chamba and Bilaspur, two each in Una and Sirmaur. PTI DJI DPB.