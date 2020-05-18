Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lokpal chief, staff pay tributes to Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:53 IST
Lokpal chief, staff pay tributes to Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi

Lokpal chairperson Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and other staff of the anti-corruption ombudsman on Monday paid tributes to Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi. Justice Tripathi, judicial member of the Lokapl, died on May 2, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here.

“Today, a condolence meeting was held in the office of the Lokpal which was attended by the chairperson, members, and the office staff of the Lokpal of India. Two minutes of silence was observed by all the members in honour of the departed soul,” a statement issued by the Lokpal said. Tribute was also paid by all the members and staff of the Lokpal to Late Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi.

Social distancing norms were adhered to at the meeting. A resolution of condolence was passed in the meeting which was sent to his wife Alka Tripathi, it said. “The chairperson and members of the Lokpal of India deeply mourned the sad and untimely demise of Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, judicial member, Lokpal of India, who left for heavenly abode on 2nd May 2020,” the resolution said. During the period he served as judicial member, he displayed exemplary legal acumen and erudition, it said. “He greatly contributed to building the required legal and procedural framework in the new institution of the Lokpal of India. His affectionate and affable nature endeared him to all his colleagues, officers, and the staff. The institution of the Lokpal of India will immensely miss his presence,” the resolution said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Federations gear up for resumption amid lockdown relaxation

The shooting federation got busy firming up its plans, wary paddlers were asked to report for training while the boxing body was consulting team doctors to figure a way forward as Indian sports sought resumption amid relaxation in the conti...

Rajasthan govt announces lockdown relaxations

The Rajasthan government has allowed opening of all shops, except in containment zones and malls, with certain restrictions as part of relaxations for the extended coronavirus lockdown. Relaxations in workforce have also been given for gove...

U.S., UK want trade deal to include services, investment and digital commerce - UK

Britain and the United States both have high ambition to reach agreement on services, investment and digital trade as part of bilateral trade talks that began this month, Britains international trade department said on Monday.In a statement...

4 more persons test COVID-19 positive in U'Khand; cases rise to 96

Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 96. The latest cases were reported from Dehradun, Uttarkashi and Nainital districts, where people coming ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020