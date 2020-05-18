3,491 HP residents have returned to state from Goa, Maha, K'taka in five spl trains  

Over 3,400 people, who were stranded in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, have been brought back to Himachal Pradesh in five special trains since May 13, officials said. The state government through its nodal officers arranged one train from Benguluru and two trains each from Goa and Maharashtra to bring back stranded residents of Himachal Pradesh. Of the two trains from Maharashtra, one departed from Mumbai and the other from Nagpur. The officials said as many as 3,491 people were brought back in five trains from Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra since May 13.

They said 2,074 people were brought back from Goa to Una, 78 from Nagpur to Pathankot, 697 from Mumbai to Una and 642 came from Karnataka's Bengaluru. Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said a total of 3,413 people stranded in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown returned to Una in four special trains since May 13.

While 642 people came from Bengaluru on May 13, 1,486 people returned from Goa on May 15, 697 residents returned from Mumbai and 588 people came back from Goa on May 18, he added..