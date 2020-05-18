Left Menu
Lockdown 4.0: Assam government issues revised guidelines; E-commerce for all commodities allowed

Assam on Monday issued revised guidelines to be followed in the state during coronavirus-induced Lockdown 4.0 that has been extended till May 31.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Assam on Monday issued revised guidelines to be followed in the state during coronavirus-induced Lockdown 4.0 that has been extended till May 31. E-Commerce for all commodities to be allowed and delivery of goods will be allowed till 7 pm.

According to the guidelines, all shops in the state shall be allowed to operate till 6 pm. Market complexes and shopping malls shall remain closed. The permitted activities with restrictions are as follows except in Containment and Buffer zones--

1. All industries and their supply chain are allowed to operate without the need for any specific order. All personnel working there in shifts are allowed to commute to work as per shift timing. 2. Tea industries and workers engaged therein are allowed to operate at all times.

3. All warehouses are allowed to operate at all times and personnel required for their operation are allowed to operate all times. 4. All activities related to PDS operations, FCI warehouses, Railways, LPG and petroleum delivery services and workers and staff engaged therein are allowed to operate at all times.

5. E-Commerce for all commodities is allowed delivery of goods will be allowed till 7 pm. However, back end activities, including warehouses is allowed at all hours. 6. All automobiles dealerships and outlets are allowed to operate between 7 am and 7 pm

7. Supply chain related to essential food items like milk, fish and other perishable including workers engaged therein are allowed to operate at all hours. 8. All essential services including conservancy services by municipal bodies and other government agencies are allowed at all times.

9. Private offices located at the same building as that of a mall are allowed to operate but shops in the same building will not be allowed to open. 10. Private medical clinics and OPDs including veterinary OPDs shall be allowed to open.

11. All shops shall be allowed to operate 6 pm market complexes and shopping malls shall remain closed. 12. Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers maintaining social distancing

13. Private four-wheelers are allowed with driver and two others. 14. For two-wheeler, pillion riding is allowed either with one female or one child up to the age of 12 years.

15. All construction works shall be allowed between 7 am and 6 pm. However, all construction activities relating to highway construction, flood control works are allowed at all times. 16. Bank employees are allowed to move beyond 7 pm depending on necessity.

17. Large stand-alone shops are allowed to operate with a limited number of entrants. 18. Media persons and persons engaged in printing newspaper and persons engaged in newspaper distribution are allowed to operate at all times

19. City buses, intra-district buses shall operate with 50 per cent capacity. Only 50 per cent of the total number of buses shall be allowed to operate and only under the authority of ASTC. All vehicles which are allowed to ply are not permitted to stop in the containment and buffer zones. 20. Government offices shall function normally but with staggered work hours for employees.

21. All tea shops, restaurants, ice-cream parlours, cooked food outlets are allowed to operate on take away or home delivery basis only till 7 pm including grocery by grocery shops. 22. Barber shops, salons and parlor shops shall continue to remain closed. However, home visits would be allowed after following hygiene and sanitization norms.

23. Haats and bazaars including weekly markets shall remain closed throughout the state. 24. Livestock carrying trucks shall be allowed to enter the state except those carrying pigs.

25. Sports activities without person to person contacts and spectators shall be allowed 26. Movements of good carriers, both laden and empty shall be allowed except in the containment zone.

Other measures included in the guidelines are as follows-- 1. Wearing of face masks is compulsory in all public and workplaces.

2. Social distancing shall be followed by all persons in public places and in transport. 3. Female employees, both private and public with children below 5 years of age are not to attend office till May 31, when this will be reviewed.

4. All domestic and international air travel of passengers except for medical services, air ambulances and for security purposes as permitted. 5. All gatherings are prohibited, educational institutes are closed.

6. Consumption of liquor, paan, gutkha, tobacco in public places is strictly not allowed. 7. Shops will ensure a minimum six feet distance among customers and shall not allow more than 5 persons at the shop.

Assam govt, in its guidelines, has said that "based on the assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain other activities in various zones or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary." (ANI)

