Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone 'Amphan' significant development; 53 teams deployed to save lives, property: NDRF DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:59 IST
Cyclone 'Amphan' significant development; 53 teams deployed to save lives, property: NDRF DG
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@gopalkagarwal)

Super cyclone 'Amphan', which will make landfall on May 20 between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Island in Bangladesh, is a significant development and 53 teams are on job to save lives and property, NDRF chief S N Pradhan said on Monday. Addressing a hurriedly convened press conference along with IMD DG M Mohapatra, Pradhan said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was not taking Amphan lightly as it is only the second time that India is facing a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal region.

He said this is a very "significant development" as this is the second super cyclone after the first one hit the Odisha coast in 1999. The landfall of cyclone 'Amphan' would be on May 20 between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Island in Bangladesh, he said. The landing could also take place between Sagar Island or Kakdwip and both are residential areas, the NDRF Director General said.

When Amphan makes landfall, its wind speed is expected to be between 195-200 km per hour and it will be in residential areas, he said. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Pradhan said houses with thatched roof, coconut trees, telecom, and electrical lines can suffer serious damage.

This could lead to loss of human lives and property and hence our preparation should be according to that and this is what the state governments have also been told, he said. The NDRF chief said his force has dedicated a total of 53 teams, including those on standby, for both Odisha and West Bengal.

In West Bengal, there would be 19 teams with four on standby and in Odisha, there will be 13 teams with 17 on standby, he said. An NDRF team has about 45 personnel.

Six NDRF battalions are on 'hot standby' at various locations in the country so that they can be used for reinforcement after immediate airlift by Indian Air Force transport planes, the DG said. He said the central government is giving all importance to the impending cyclone.

"The Centre has taken the rapid transformation of the cyclone from being a severe one to a super cyclone very seriously and this is probably the first time that all three big platforms of the national crisis management committee led by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, review by Home Minister Amit Shah and NDMA chairman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place back-to-back," he said. "It is a dual challenge as cyclone is striking in the time of the COVID-19 outbreak. We are taking all precautions," he said.

Asked if the West Bengal government was on the same page with the Centre on the issue, Pradhan said: "there is no problem of coordination with any of the states." Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and discussed the preparedness and requirements for the impending super cyclone, an official spokesperson said. Gauba spoke to the chief secretary of West Bengal regarding the state's requirements and preparedness.

He also requested the governments of West Bengal and Odisha to take all preventive actions. These include timely evacuation of people from the areas likely to be affected, the spokesperson said. The cabinet secretary advised that having a 24x7 control room, provision of adequate food items, preparations for timely restoration of essential services i.e. power and telecom is necessary as the super cyclone is of high intensity.

He also assured of any immediate assistance from the central government. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has also spoken to the chief secretaries of West Bengal and Odisha.

He told them that as per the state's request, 13 teams of the NDRF have already been pre-positioned in West Bengal, four teams are en route and four teams are on standby, the spokesperson said. Further, sufficient number of Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard teams have been put on alert to meet any contingency and provide support to the state government.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Somalia sees "massive" rise in FGM during lockdown and Ramadan

By Emma Batha LONDON, May 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Somalias coronavirus lockdown has led to a huge increase in female genital mutilation FGM, with circumcisers going door to door offering to cut girls stuck at home during the pandemi...

Cycling-Mexican rider suspended by EF Education First team

Mexican rider Luis Villalobos has been suspended indefinitely by his EF Education First team after a potential anti-doping violation in 2019 while with his previous team. According to a letter the team received from world governing body the...

Turkey's president declares nationwide Eid al-Fitr lockdown

Turkeys president has announced a new four-day curfew during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr to be applied across the country to stem the spread of COVID-19. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped t...

Uber cuts 3,000 jobs as virus slashes payroll by 25%

Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides. The San Francisco company has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020