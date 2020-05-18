Telangana govt extends lockdown till May 31; Eases curbs, allows public transport

The Telangana government on Monday announced extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 31 while declaring the entire state barring containment areas as green zones where it allowed several relaxations such as resumption of public transport, hair salons and e-commerce activities. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made the announcement, a day after the Centre extended the national lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus till the month end, saying life has to go on with the pathogen till a vaccine is found.

He had earlier announced the lockdown would be in force in the state till May 29. Speaking after a meeting of the state Cabinet, Rao late on Monday announced several relaxations, including resumption of public transport with conditions.

"The government is declaring all zones in the state to be green zones except containment areas," he said, a day after the Centre allowed states to categorize red, green and orange zones -- marking of areas based on COVID-19 caseload. Rao said there was no alternative except living with COVID-19 as life cannot stop and that there is no immediate possibility of vaccine or medicine emerging for the deadly virus.

He said all shops can be opened in the state except in Hyderabad where they can function on an alternate (odd-even) basis. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner would announce the guidelines. However, no shops can be opened in containment areas.

The state-run road transport Corporation buses would resume from Tuesday but not in the city. He said Metro train and inter-state bus services would be not operated.

He said autos and taxis would be allowed in the city. In taxis, driver plus three passengers would be allowed. In autos, driver and two passengers would be allowed. Hair salons and e-commerce can function.

Government and private offices can function 100 per cent by following COVID 19 norms. Factories, industries, and manufacturing units are also allowed to function by following the norms. Curfew would continue in the state as it is till May 31 (during night time). All places of worship would remain closed and no religious festivals would be allowed, the chief minister said.

All educational institutions, cinema halls, malls, and function halls would remain closed. Wearing of masks in public places was compulsory and violation would attract fine of Rs 1,000, Rao said.

He appealed to people to observe self-restraint and said senior citizens should not be allowed to come out of their homes.