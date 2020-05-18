Haryana govt issues transfer order of 11 IAS officers

Deputy Commissioners of a few districts have been shuffled as Haryana government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of 11 IAS officers with immediate effect. Anshaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat has been posted as Director, 'Housing for All', Chief Administrator, Housing Board, Special Secretary, Housing Department, an official statement said here. Ravi Prakash Gupta, Deputy Commissioner, Fatehabad has been posted as Director General Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management. Hema Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Panipat has been posted as Special Secretary, Finance Department, Managing Director, Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam. Shiv Prasad, Special Secretary, Finance Department and Managing Director CONFED has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri. Shyam Lal Poonia, Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat. Narhari Singh Banger, Managing Director, Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, Additional Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Fatehabad. Dharmender Singh, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Panipat. Vikas Gupta, Director General, Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management and Nodal Officer for Monitoring of Budget Announcements, 2020-21 has been posted as Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Nodal Officer for Monitoring of Budget Announcements 2020-21. Sanjeev Verma, Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation and Managing Director, Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Seeds Development Corporation. Rippudaman Singh Dhillon, Director Haryana Governance Reforms Authority has been posted as Managing Director CONFED, in addition to his present duties. Shaleen, Chief Administrator, Housing Board, Additional Secretary, Finance and Housing Departments has been posted as Additional Secretary, Finance Department, Managing Director Haryana Scheduled Castes, Finance and Development Corporation.