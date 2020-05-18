Labourer walking home from Pune to Marathwada found dead

The decomposed body of a 40-year-old sugarcane-cutter labourer was found on Monday in Dhanora village of Beed district in Maharashtra, police said. The deceased Pintu Manohar Pawar had set out on a journey on foot from Pune, located about 250 kms away from Beed, to return to his home district Parbhani in absence of transport due to the lockdown, said Dyaneshwar Kuklare, Assistance inspector, Ambora police station.

"When the police contacted the family members of the deceased, they conveyed their inability to reach the spot and to take possession of his body," he said, adding that the police performed the last rites of Pawar. Prim facie, starvation is the cause of Pawar's death, an official said, adding that details will be known after postmortem report is out.