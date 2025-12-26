Maharashtra SEC Extends Deadline for Voter List Publication Ahead of Municipal Elections

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for municipal commissioners to publish the polling station-wise voters' list to January 3. This includes the incorporation of duplicate voter names, providing voters with an updated list ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

Elections for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, are slated for January 15, with vote counting scheduled for the following day. The decision to extend the deadline aims to ensure accuracy and transparency in the electoral process.

The earlier deadline for the voters' list was set for December 22 but was subsequently pushed to December 27, marking the second extension granted by the SEC in preparation for a fair election.

(With inputs from agencies.)