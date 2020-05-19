Left Menu
Taxi drivers in the national capital thank Centre, Delhi govt for allowing resumption of services

The announcement of relaxations during phase four of lockdown has come as a big respite for taxi drivers in the national capital, who wholeheartedly thanked the Centre and Delhi governments for taking the decision to allow them to resume plying on the roads again after close to two months of shutdown.

Taxi drivers at New Delhi Railway station on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The announcement of relaxations during phase four of lockdown has come as a big respite for taxi drivers in the national capital, who wholeheartedly thanked the Centre and Delhi governments for taking the decision to allow them to resume plying on the roads again after close to two months of shutdown. Rajender Soni, General Secretary of Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, told ANI that the taxi drivers were thanking the government for their decision, but he also questioned some restrictions imposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on taxis and autos.

"We thank both the Center and Delhi government for their decision allowing us to begin plying on the roads again. The financial condition of the taxi, auto drivers had been severely affected due to the lockdown, the resumption of services will give a new lease of life to us," Soni said. "But the government should announce a relief package for the auto and taxi drivers as well, it is much needed in case something happens to the taxi drivers while they are plying on the streets? Also, the Delhi government should think of our problems, what if a family comes from someplace with children, will they take two vehicles?" he added.

A taxi driver at the New Delhi Railway station spoke about the guidelines laid out for them by the Delhi government and also narrated the hardships faced by them during the past two months. "The rules allow two passengers per taxi, the driver also has to sanitise the vehicle themselves. We are, however, happy that work has resumed after two months here. Most of us live from hand to mouth, therefore this close to two months of lockdown was a challenge for us," Raj Kumar Tiwary, the taxi driver, said.

According to data, there are about 95,000 auto-rickshaws, 10,000 taxis (black and yellow), 27,000 cabs attached with cab services, and around 70,000 tourist taxis in Delhi. As the Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 to contain COVID-19 spread, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations in the national capital. (ANI)

