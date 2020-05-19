One more death due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded one more death due to COVID-19 and 122 new cases of the virus, officials said. The number of cases in the state now stands at 5,629 and fatalities at 139.

"One more death was reported in Nagaur and 122 fresh cases were reported," additional chief secretary (health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said. Of the 122 fresh cases, Dungarpur recorded 48 cases followed by 29 in Pali, 16 in Nagaur, 10 in Udaipur, five in Kota, two each in Pratapgarh, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur, One case each in Ajmer, Alwar, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Sirohi and Tonk districts. A total 3,219 patients have recovered and 2,864 have been discharged. There are 2,271 active cases in the state, the officials said. Entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and massive screening and search is underway to trace the contagion.