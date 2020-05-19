Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah speaks to Mamata and Navin, assures all help for super cyclone 'Amphan'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 11:55 IST
Shah speaks to Mamata and Navin, assures all help for super cyclone 'Amphan'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to chief ministers of West Bengal and Odisha -- Mamata Banerjee and Navin Patnaik respectively -- and assured them of all possible help to deal with the situation arising out of the super cyclone 'Amphan', officials said. During the telephonic conversation with Banerjee, Shah took stock of the situation in West Bengal, where the cyclone is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

The home minister assured the chief minister of all possible help to deal with the situation arising due to the cyclone 'Amphan', a home ministry official said. In his phone call with Patnaik, Shah reviewed the situation in Odisha and assured him of the necessary assistance from the central government to tide over the situation.

Cyclone "Amphan" developed into a super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal on Monday and has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal when it makes landfall, the government had said. This is the second super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in two decades.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast in the afternoon of May 20 between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia island in Bangladesh as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds ranging up to 195 kmph. It has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal, the government said.

'Amphan will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal, it added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the home minister, on Monday had reviewed the situation arising from the cyclone and assured of all possible assistance from the central government.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Three booked for supplying PDS rice in black market

Three persons were booked for allegedly supplying Public Distribution System PDS rice in black market in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said. A team of officers of the supply department seized 29 quintals of rice being taken in a ...

Six U'khand districts in orange zone, seven in green   

The Uttarakhand government has classified six of its 13 districts as orange zone and the rest in green besides deciding to implement the odd-even traffic formula for private vehicles in seven of its major cities. As per the guidelines issue...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Chinas Li focused on self improvement during COVID-19 shutdownChinas Li Haotong says the disruption to the golf calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made him love the sport even mor...

Europe should crackdown on China, says EU Parliamentarian

Holding China responsible for the coronavirus outbreak and conducting unfair trade practices with those nations who come up with a demand for an independent investigation, a European Parliamentarian, Tom Vandendriessche, has called for levy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020