Spitting at workplace punishable with fine: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:55 IST
Spitting at workplace punishable with fine: Govt

Spitting at workplace will be punishable with fine, the Personnel Ministry has said, citing the national directives for COVID-19 management. In an order issued to all central government departments, it has asked their heads to ensure strict compliance of this and other directives in this regard.

This order is likely to bring about changes in and around government and private work places, where one can easily spot stains of 'pan' and 'gutka' spitted at some of the corners of walls or areas not frequented by many employees/public. "Spitting in public and work places shall be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed in accordance with its laws, rules and regulations by the state/union territory local authority," said the national directives issued by the Home Ministry and shared by the Personnel Ministry with all central government departments.

It said wearing 'face cover' is compulsory in all public and work places. In additional directives for the work places, the ministry said as far as possible, the practice from work from home should be followed. "Staggering of work/business hours shall be followed in offices, work places, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments. Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitiser will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas," the directives said.

Frequent sanitization of the entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact e.g. door handles etc., shall be ensured, including between shifts, it said. "All persons in charge of work places shall ensure social distancing through adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc," the directive said. The Centre on Monday asked 50 per cent of its junior employees, below the level of deputy secretary, to join work in office. Till now, only 33 per cent of such employees were asked to attend office due to the novel coronavirus lockdown.

Central government employees were asked to work from home due to the lockdown that came into force from March 25. All officers of the level of deputy secretary and above have already been asked to attend office on all working days..

