Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 16,000 cr transferred in a/cs of poor, labourers in MP: CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:17 IST
Rs 16,000 cr transferred in a/cs of poor, labourers in MP: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said despite the states economy collapsing" due to COVID-19 outbreak, the government has transferred over Rs 16,000 crore into the accounts of the poor, labourers and farmers to ease their hardships. In a televised address on Monday night, Chouhan also said that migrant labourers need not worry as arrangements were being made to send them home by buses and trains.

"The state's economy has collapsed due to coronavirus, but we have transferred more than Rs 16,000 crore into the poor, labourers, farmers, children, among others, so that no section of the society has to face any problem," he said. He said more than 91 trains and thousands of buses have been deployed to transport migrant workers to their native places.

"The government is also making arrangements for their food, ration and jobs. Labourers without ration cards are also being given free ration. Job cards are being made available to those labourers who want to work. The government has decided that these labourers will be eligible for (benefits under) the Sambal Yojna, Chouhan said. The Sambal Yojna is aimed at strengthening the lives of poor by providing them social security cover.

"We are also taking full care of labourers of Madhya Pradesh stranded in other states. We will not allow them to walk or go to sleep hungry in the state. Every labourer is being transported to the border of the state and about 1,000 buses are engaged daily in this work," Chouhan said. Facilities like food, tea, snacks are being provided to them. Along with the governance and administration, public is also treating them like guests and social organisations are providing them shoes and slippers, he said.

Noting that there have been some accidents during the movement of labourers, he said an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each has been provided to families of all workers who died after being run over by a goods train in Aurangabad (Maharashtra). Besides, Rs 14 lakh has been given to families of labourers killed in an accident at Barwani in the state.

Chouhan also said that Rs 1 lakh each will be given to labourers from other states who die in accidents in Madhya Pradesh, and Rs 25,000 each will be given to those injured. On relief to farmers, he said over 90 lakh metric tonne of wheat has been purchased on support price in the state and payments worth over Rs 10,000 crore has been made to cultivators.

"Farmers need not worry at all, the government will purchase every grain of their crop," he said, adding that procurement of gram, lentil and mustard on support price is also in progress. Cultivators should go to procurement centres to sell their produce only after receiving the SMS, and maintain two yards distance from each other and adopt all safety measures to stay protected against COVID-19, he said.

The government has also re-implemented the system of providing crop loans to farmers at zero per cent interest, Chouhan said. Recently, crop insurance amount worth Rs 2,290 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 15 lakh farmers of the state, he added.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

German economy to shrink by double-digit percentage range - DIHK

Germanys DIHK chambers of industry and commerce said on Tuesday it expected Europes largest economy to shrink by a double-digit percentage range this year due to the coronavirus crisis, a much more pessimistic view than the governments fore...

Sport-On this day... May 20

ON THIS DAY -- MAY 20 May 20, 1989SOCCER - Liverpools John Aldridge scores in the fourth minute of the FA Cup final against Merseyside rivals Everton at Wembley Stadium in London. Stuart McCall equalised twice for Everton, but Ian Rushs br...

Three booked for supplying PDS rice in black market

Three persons were booked for allegedly supplying Public Distribution System PDS rice in black market in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said. A team of officers of the supply department seized 29 quintals of rice being taken in a ...

Six U'khand districts in orange zone, seven in green   

The Uttarakhand government has classified six of its 13 districts as orange zone and the rest in green besides deciding to implement the odd-even traffic formula for private vehicles in seven of its major cities. As per the guidelines issue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020