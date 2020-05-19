Noida-Delhi border remains sealed during lockdown 4.0

In the wake of the increasing cases of coronavirus across the country, Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has sealed the Delhi-Noida borders, permitting only the movement of those people deployed in essential services and those who had administration-issued passes. People with valid passes will only be allowed to exit and enter the state from the national capital amid the four-phase of the lockdown.

"As per the guidelines, the borders are still sealed. Only people with valid passes are being allowed to go and come from Delhi. We will not allow any other person to travel at this time," said Rakesh Singh, SHO while speaking to ANI in Noida. However, with the Central Government permitting interstate travel from May 18, the traffic jam was seen at the Kalindi Kunj and Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway stretch yesterday. (ANI)