NTA reopens JEE Mains 2020 online application forms, students can apply till 24 May

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the online application forms for JEE Main 2020 examination for those students who had not completed their applications or wish to submit fresh applications. The JEE Mains forms would be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in from May 19 to May 24, 2020.

The window to complete and submit the online application form would be open till 5 pm on May 24 and students can pay the fees online upto 11:50 pm on the same date. The requisite fee can be paid through credit/debit card/net banking/UPI and PAYTM. Taking to twitter, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said: "Dear JEE (MAIN) 2020 applicants, after several requests received from you, I have advised DG_NTA to allow you to make corrections for one last time in the particulars and choice of centre cities in the online application form."

Addressing students who dropped the idea to study abroad amidst coronavirus pandemic, he said "it is a chance" for them to pursue their studies in India. "I have advised DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020. Hurry! Forms available till May 24," he wrote. (ANI)