Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTA reopens JEE Mains 2020 online application forms, students can apply till 24 May

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the online application forms for JEE Main 2020 examination for those students who had not completed their applications or wish to submit fresh applications.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:16 IST
NTA reopens JEE Mains 2020 online application forms, students can apply till 24 May
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the online application forms for JEE Main 2020 examination for those students who had not completed their applications or wish to submit fresh applications. The JEE Mains forms would be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in from May 19 to May 24, 2020.

The window to complete and submit the online application form would be open till 5 pm on May 24 and students can pay the fees online upto 11:50 pm on the same date. The requisite fee can be paid through credit/debit card/net banking/UPI and PAYTM. Taking to twitter, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said: "Dear JEE (MAIN) 2020 applicants, after several requests received from you, I have advised DG_NTA to allow you to make corrections for one last time in the particulars and choice of centre cities in the online application form."

Addressing students who dropped the idea to study abroad amidst coronavirus pandemic, he said "it is a chance" for them to pursue their studies in India. "I have advised DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020. Hurry! Forms available till May 24," he wrote. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Syrian government seizes assets of Assad cousin Makhlouf -document

The Syrian government decided on Tuesday to seize assets belonging to Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of President Bashar al-Assad and one of Syrias richest men, and his wife and children, according to a government document seen by Reuters. The doc...

UPDATE 1-Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane resigns, soothing political crisis

Lesothos Prime Minister Thomas Thabane resigned on Tuesday, removing the main hurdle to resolving a political crisis that engulfed the small southern African mountain kingdom late last year.Thabanes departure marks the end of one of Lesotho...

Watford captain Deeney refuses return to training

Watford captain Troy Deeney will not return to training this week over fears he could pass coronavirus on to his five-month-old son. Deeney has consistently voiced his concerns over the speed with which the Premier League hopes to return to...

IFSC bank units to report all OTC forex deals to CCIL platform from June 1: RBI

IFSC banking units will report all over-the-counter OTC foreign exchange, interest rate and credit derivative transactions undertaken by them to CCILs reporting platform from June 1, the Reserve Bank has said. The Reserve Bank has mandated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020