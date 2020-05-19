Left Menu
Allow online sale of fertilisers to Maha farmers: agri expert

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:43 IST
A demand has been made to allow online sale of seeds and fertilisers to farmers at their doorstep in Maharashtra amidst the extended coronavirus-indued lockdown. Explaining the rationale behind such demand and drawing parallels with the state government's recent move to allow online delivery of alcohol, Aurangabad-based agri expert Vijay Anna Borade on Tuesday said the agriculture supply chain is not fully operational yet and monsoon season is nearing.

"Farm produce of last year is still lying with farmers. If liquor can be sold online why seeds and fertilisers can be delivered or sold online to farmers?" Borade told PTI. He said farmers will have to rush to agricultural markets once the lockdown is lifted, which can lead to crowding.

"We can avoid this if government agencies collect farmers' yield from them," he said, adding that agriculturists are facing problems like lack of transport, fuel among others due to restrictions. In such a scenario, the government should provide seeds and fertilisers at the doorstep of farmers without charging them any money, he demanded.

"Earlier, the agriculture department had provided fertilisers to farmers at their doorstep. In this critical situation, such steps should be initiated. The agencies concerned should reach out to farmers to buy their produce," he demanded..

