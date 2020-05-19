Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra divided into red and non-red zones

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:11 IST
Maharashtra divided into red and non-red zones

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced categorization of various areas into red and non-red zones for the purpose of allowing or restricting business and other activities in view of coronavirus pandemic. The government on Tuesday issued new guidelines which would come into effect from May 22. During the earlier phases of lockdown, the state (as other parts of the country) were divided into red, orange and green zones.

The Municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (which includes Mumbai, Thane and surrounding towns), as well as civic bodies of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati fall in the red zone, it said. All these areas have high number of coronavirus cases.

All the remaining areas of the state fall in non-red zone, an official statement said. The government had declared on Sunday that lockdown will continue till May 31.

In both red and non-red zones, municipal/district authoritieswill demarcate containment zones. Municipal commissioners and district collectors will have the power to identify residential colonies, mohallas, slums, buildings or groups of buildings, lanes, wards, police station areas, villages or small clusters of villages as containment zones.

But for declaring larger areas, such as a whole taluka or municipal corporation, as containment zones, they will have to consult the Chief Secretary of the state. In containment zones only essential activities will be allowed. No movement of people in and out of these zones will be allowed except for medical emergencies and maintaining supply of essential goods.

Shops, malls, commercial establishments and industries in the red zone, which are nor allowed to operate, can remain open between 9 am to 5 pm only for upkeep and maintenance of materials, furniture, plant and machinery and pre-monsoon protection of property and goods. No production and commercial activity will be allowed, the guidelines said.

However, home delivery from restaurants and kitchens will be allowed. In non-red zones, no permission will be needed from any government authority to undertake or perform permitted activities.

Sports complexes, stadia and other public open spaces will be permitted to remain open for individual exercises but group activities and events involving spectators will not be allowed. Physical exercises and other activities will be allowed provided social distancing is followed.

Markets and shops in non-red zones will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm, and if there is crowding or violation of social distancing norms, they will be closed down, the guidelines warned. In red zones, all government offices including sub-registrar and Regional Transport Offices, offices of university/colleges for non-teaching work, staff involved in evaluation of answer sheets, declaration of results and development of e-content will function at five per cent strength or with minimum of 10 employees, which ever is more, the guidelines said.

As of Monday evening, Maharashtra had recorded 35,058 coronavirus cases, the highest in the country. PTI MR KRK KRK.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Global worries as infections spike in Russia, Brazil, India

New coronavirus cases have been spiking from India to South Africa to Mexico in a clear indication that the pandemic is far from over, while Russia and Brazil now sit behind only the United States in the number of reported infections. The s...

Two-wheelers, autos among Congress' list of buses given to Yogi govt: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that the list of buses given by the Congress to ferry migrant workers to their homes consist of many two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers. We have done preliminary inquiry...

Chandigarh reports 3 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 199

With three COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday, the tally of people infected with the virus in the Union Territory has climbed to 199, including three deaths, said the health department. As many as 57 have been cured of the dis...

Ceremony marks 10th anniversary of quashing of Thai protests

A group of former demonstrators gathered in Thailands capital on Tuesday to remember those killed when soldiers violently ended a months-long anti-government protest 10 years ago. Around 50 people died when troops, firing live rounds and ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020