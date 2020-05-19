Mumbai: Mob booked for opposing quarantine centre in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Mob booked for opposing quarantine centre in GhatkoparPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:24 IST
A mob of 40-50 people was booked for opposing the conversion of a hostel into a quarantine centre in Ghatkopar in Mumbai amid the lockdown imposed for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said on Tuesday. People gathered in violation of prohibitory orders on Monday night to oppose the BMC's plan to make the Veerji Lodha hostel on Cama Lane a 30-bed COVID Care Centre, an official said.
"When a civic team was returning after checking the facilities at the hostel-turned-COVID centre, people came out on the streets to oppose the decision. On the basis of a complaint by a BMC staff, we have registered a case against unidentified persons," the Ghatkopar police station official said. He said the case has been registered under section 188 (disobeying order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act, adding that no arrests have been made so far.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghatkopar
- Mumbai
- COVID
- Cama Lane
- Epidemic Diseases Act
ALSO READ
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking stay on burial of COVID-19 victims in Mumbai cemeteries
42 more test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi, taking tally of cases to 632: BMC official. PTI KK RSY RSY
Mumbai artist pays tribute to Irrfan Khan by making his huge mural in Bandra
Lockdown 3.0:Prohibitory orders extended in Mumbai till May 17
Luxury housing prices may drop in 16 of 20 major cities globally; 5% in Mumbai in 2020