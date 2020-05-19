Scented tobacco products seized from truck, 2 held

Police seized scented tobacco products worth Rs 8 lakh from a truck in Palghar district of Maharashtra and arrested two persons, an official said on Tuesday. The seized packets were hidden under the sacks of rice which was being transported, he said.

He said the truck coming from Gujarat was flagged down by the police near Talasari on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday night. Police also seized the truck and the rice, he said, adding that the arrested accused have been identified as Jibrail Shaikh and Satta Suryavanshi.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The sale and consumption of scented and flavoured tobacco, zarda, khaini, pan masala, and gutkha has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.