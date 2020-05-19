4 migrant labourers killed in separate road accidents in UP

Four migrant laborers were killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba and Banda districts, police said on Tuesday. As many as 18 others were injured in the two incidents, they said.

In Mahoba, three persons were killed and 17 others injured after a truck carrying migrant laborers overturned on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, the police said. The accident took place late on Monday night at Mahuva crossing in the district, said Mahoba Superintendent of Police (SP) Mani Lal Patidar.

The laborers had come on foot from Delhi and boarded the truck near Harpalpur along the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border, he said. The truck fell into a ditch after one of its tyres burst, killing three women on the spot, according to the SP.

The deceased were aged between 30 and 38. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital, he said, adding that the truck has been seized. In Banda, a laborer was killed and his friend injured after the motorcycle they were traveling on rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley, the police said.

The duo was going to Deoria in Uttar Pradesh from Surat in Gujarat, they said. The deceased was identified as Brijpal Singh (32), a resident of Surat. The injured was identified as Munna, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.