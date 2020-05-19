Two Bangladeshis arrested in Sikkim

Two Bangladeshis arrested in SikkimPTI | Gangtok | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:07 IST
Two Bangladeshis were arrested on charges of illegally staying in Sikkim for months, the Foreigners Registration office said on Tuesday. Suman Majumdar, 21, has been arrested from a locality in Pakyong police station area, while Md Matiur Rahman (23) was nabbed from Rangpo police station area, it said, adding that the arrests were made in the past two days.
The two was staying in Sikkim without Inner Line Permit, a mandatory requirement for foreign nationals, the Foreigners Registration office said. The duo was produced in a court which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days, it said.
The process for the deportation of the two Bangladeshis was underway, they said. The Foreigners Registration Office works under the Tourism Department of the state government.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladeshis
- Foreigners Registration
- Sikkim
- Pakyong
- Rangpo
- Md Matiur Rahman
ALSO READ
Shops reopen as lockdown norms relaxed in Covid-free Sikkim
Seven stranded persons return to Sikkim
Mi-17 helicopter of IAF makes force landing in Sikkim, all personnel safe
First batch of 79 stranded Sikkim residents return to state: CM
First batch of 79 stranded Sikkim residents return to state: CM