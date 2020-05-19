Two Bangladeshis arrested in Sikkim

Two Bangladeshis were arrested on charges of illegally staying in Sikkim for months, the Foreigners Registration office said on Tuesday. Suman Majumdar, 21, has been arrested from a locality in Pakyong police station area, while Md Matiur Rahman (23) was nabbed from Rangpo police station area, it said, adding that the arrests were made in the past two days.

The two was staying in Sikkim without Inner Line Permit, a mandatory requirement for foreign nationals, the Foreigners Registration office said. The duo was produced in a court which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days, it said.

The process for the deportation of the two Bangladeshis was underway, they said. The Foreigners Registration Office works under the Tourism Department of the state government.