COVID-19 cases cross 100-mark in Uttarakhand

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand on Tuesday climbed to 111 after the state recorded its sharpest single day spike of 15 cases, officials said. Chamoli district reported its first case after a man who had returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease. The man, his wife, two children and a sister, who had been staying together at a quarantine centre in his village, have now been shifted to the isolation ward of the district hospital, Chief Medical Officer K K Singh told reporters in Gopeshwar.

Nainital reported seven cases, Udham Singh Nagar three, Bageshwar and Pauri Garhwal two cases each, a health department bulletin here said. The majority of patients are migrants or people who had a travel history to Mumbai, Delhi and Haryana, it said.