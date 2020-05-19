Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya Assembly to sit for 3 days amid COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:14 IST
Meghalaya Assembly to sit for 3 days amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Meghalaya Assembly will sit for three days in a re-assembled Budget Session beginning Wednesday amid the coronavirus crisis, an official said. Assembly Commissioner and Secretary Andrew Simons said on Tuesday that the House will take up government business on Wednesday and Thursday, while private members' business has been listed for May 22.

The Budget Estimates for the year 2020-21 will be passed on Thursday, he said. In March, the state Assembly had passed only the vote on account which enabled the state government to defray certain charges for a period of three months, from April 1 to June 30.

Among the other businesses, the House is likely to pass amendments to industrial, labour and agricultural marketing laws in an apparent move to strengthen the response to the economic slowdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a source close to the chief minister said..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala health minister slammed for 'incorrect' statements on poor healthcare in Goa

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday came under scathing criticism by Goa after she alleged in an international television news channel interview that a COVID-19 fatality in her state was that of a man from Goa who had travelled to...

Soccer-Bucharest reconfirms its position as Euro 2020 host

Romania has reconfirmed its capital Bucharest remains ready to host matches at next years rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament through a guarantee letter sent to the continents soccer governing body UEFA, the sports ministry said on Tuesday. On...

Mariachis delight quarantined Colombians with jolts of street music

The boisterous music - usually heard at family celebrations and raucous birthdays - bursts through the eerily quiet streets of Colombias capital, Bogota. The mariachis have arrived.As the Andean country waits out two months of a national co...

Abu Dhabi's Etihad delivers medical aid to Palestinians via Israel

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways on Tuesday operated a cargo flight carrying humanitarian supplies for the Palestinians from the UAE to Israel, an airline spokeswoman said.It marks the first known flight by a state-owned UAE airline to Israel.Etih...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020