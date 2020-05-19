Meghalaya Assembly to sit for 3 days amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Meghalaya Assembly will sit for three days in a re-assembled Budget Session beginning Wednesday amid the coronavirus crisis, an official said. Assembly Commissioner and Secretary Andrew Simons said on Tuesday that the House will take up government business on Wednesday and Thursday, while private members' business has been listed for May 22.

The Budget Estimates for the year 2020-21 will be passed on Thursday, he said. In March, the state Assembly had passed only the vote on account which enabled the state government to defray certain charges for a period of three months, from April 1 to June 30.

Among the other businesses, the House is likely to pass amendments to industrial, labour and agricultural marketing laws in an apparent move to strengthen the response to the economic slowdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a source close to the chief minister said..