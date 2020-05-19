Left Menu
1 more person tests COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:20 IST
Another person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to five, an official said on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said the infected person is a painter who was placed under quarantine in Budhana town after he returned from Delhi five days ago.

The district authorities had sent his sample for COVID-19 testing which returned positive, Kumar said. He said the infected person has been shifted to Medical College Begarazpur.

Total six samples were sent for testing and other five have come back negative for novel coronavirus, Kumar added. Muzaffarnagar was on the path to move up to orange zone, but the district was again marked as a red zone after the detection of new cases recently.

