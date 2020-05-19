Left Menu
UP: Over dozen migrant workers injured in collision between two trucks

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:51 IST
UP: Over dozen migrant workers injured in collision between two trucks

More than a dozen migrants labourers including a child were gravely injured when a truck carrying about 45 of them collided head-on with another truck in Bilhaur area near here on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in Nanamau, just two kilometres away from Bilhaur Police Station, when the truck with the migrant labourers was on the way to West-Bengal from Haryana. Circle Officer (Bilhaur) Devendra Mishra reached the accident site and rescued the injured individuals and admitted them to the hospital. The injured have been admitted to Community Health Centre, Bilhaur, police said. On Saturday, a trailer truck carrying sacks of lime and 43 people rammed into a stationary truck with a number of migrant workers sitting in it on the national highway in UP's Auraiya

The death toll in the road accident rose to 27 with another man succumbing to injuries on Monday. A total of 36 labourers were injured in the incident.

