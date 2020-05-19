Woman hangs self in toilet of Nagpur government hospital

Woman hangs self in toilet of Nagpur government hospitalPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 23:05 IST
A woman allegedly committedsuicide in the toilet of Nagpur's Government Medical Collegeand Hospital on Tuesday, police said
An official identified the deceased as Mamta Bhade(37), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and said her husbandBhimrao was admitted in the hospital
"She entered the toilet of ward 6 and hanged herselffrom the iron grill of the window. The incident happened ataround 6:30pm. A case has been registered," the Ajni policestation official said.
