Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: 27 Nagpur tendu units e-auctioned for Rs 5.13 cr

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 23:25 IST
Lockdown: 27 Nagpur tendu units e-auctioned for Rs 5.13 cr

Amid the lockdown for the novel coronavirus. e-auction of 27 tendu units in the Nagpur forest division of Maharashtra has fetched Rs 5.13 crore this season, said an official on Tuesday. Considering its employment potential, collection of tendu, or East Indian ebony, leaves was placed in the permissible list during lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, he added.

"While there were doubts if collection would be possible this time due to the outbreak, it was a successful one. There are 31 tendu units. Of these, 27 units were e- auctioned for a total amount of Rs 5.13 crore," DCF Nagpur forest division Prabhu Nath Shukla told PTI. "Strict social distancing norms are being followed while collecting leaves, and masks are mandatory. Collectors have also been told not to venture into the forests early in the morning or late evening in order to avoid attacks from wild animals," he said, adding that the collecting season will go on till mid June.

"Tendu collectors will get Rs 2200 per standard bag, as per state government rates. Each standard bag contains 1000 bundles, traditionally called pudha, of 70 leaves. Production potential of all tendu units is 28820 standard bags, which will fetch around Rs 6.34 crore in the form of wages to tendu collectors," he said. Shukla said bonus to be distributed for the current year would be in the range of Rs 2.17 crore, and 17,924 families will be beneficiaries.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Developer Zurich Airport gets security clearance for Jewar airport

Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG has got security clearance from the Centre for developing Jewar airport in western Uttar Pradesh, a senior state government official said on Tuesday. The firm had on November 29 emerged as the high...

Facebook to launch new shopping feature across apps

Facebook Inc is launching Shops, a service that will allow businesses to display and sell products on the worlds largest social networks platforms, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday. The move to build up e-commerce offerings f...

Mnuchin defends U.S. fiscal response to pandemic, seeks payroll loan extension

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday defended the Trump administrations fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic and told senators he was willing to consider extending and modifying a payroll loan program for small businesse...

Canada, U.S. to extend travel ban; Trump muses about cattle block

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential travel between the two nations by another 30 days as part of the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. U.S. and Canadian offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020