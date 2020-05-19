Andhra CM directs officials to complete first phase of development work in schools

With schools set to reopen on August 3, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the first phase of development works in schools under the Nadu-Nedu initiative by the end of July. During the Spandana video conference with district collectors here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the Collectors to take an active role and evaluate the daily progress of the works completed under the scheme. "He also asked the officials to make sure there is no shortage of supply for sand and cement for the works," read a release from the CMO.

In the first phase, nearly 15,715 schools are going to have a new makeover with a revolving budget of Rs 456 Crores. "Under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, a total of nine development works, including the school infrastructure and basic facilities are to be taken up," the release added. "As the schools are going to be reopened on August 3, the Chief Minister is preparing to launch YSR Vidhya Kanuka on the same day, where all the school going students will be provided with Uniform, Books, Belt, Shoes, and Socks," the release read further.

The schools across the country were closed across the country due to the nationwide lockdown which has been extended to May 31. (ANI)