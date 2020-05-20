Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tihar prisoner accuses staff of 'using him' to pass around mobile phones to other inmates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 03:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 01:38 IST
Tihar prisoner accuses staff of 'using him' to pass around mobile phones to other inmates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An undertrial prisoner at Tihar Jail has accused the prison staff of "using him" to pass around mobile phones to other inmates. The prison officials, however, refuted the allegation. In a video circulated on social media, the prisoner claimed that he "followed orders from officials" so that he too could make calls while lodged inside the jail. However, the jail official refuted the allegation and said that the undertrial was caught red-handed while he was passing the mobile phone to another inmate. "He is an inmate lodged in jail number 1. He is a habitual criminal with cases of robbery and other offenses against him. He has been in and out of jail many times," a senior jail official said. "Sometime back, the jail staff in Jail number 1 had foiled an attempt of throwing some mobile phones into the jail. The CCTV footage revealed involvement of the under trial. Appropriate action as per jail manual is being taken against him," Director General (Tihar) Sandeep Goel said. To put counter pressure on jail staff and for his vested interests, he has come up with this video. Action will be taken against him for this act as well as for the possession of a mobile phone, which is a prohibited item, they said. "In the video, he is leveling allegations against some jail officials which are baseless. One phone has been recovered from his possession and search is on to recover the other phones too. We are trying to find out where he has procured the phones. We are also trying to ascertain if any staff was involved," the officer said.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Canada, U.S. to extend travel ban; Trump muses about cattle block

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential cross-border travel by another 30 days to help the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. This is an important decision that wi...

Soccer-Italian union says four weeks' full training needed before restart

The head of the Italian footballers union AIC said that four weeks of full training is needed before Serie A can re-start without a serious risk of injury to the players. Italian teams began training after the coronavirus stoppage on May 4,...

Tihar prisoner accuses staff of 'using him' to pass around mobile phones to other inmates

An undertrial prisoner at Tihar Jail has accused the prison staff of using him to pass around mobile phones to other inmates. The prison officials, however, refuted the allegation. In a video circulated on social media, the prisoner claimed...

Early data on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine insufficient - Stat News

Data from a small, early-stage safety trial testing Moderna Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine does not provide the critical data needed to assess its effectiveness, health-focused Stat News reported on Tuesday, citing experts.The news publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020