Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surat's diamond industry starts operations with reduced workforce

After government gave relaxation for opening the industries while taking necessary precautions during the fourth phase of lockdown, the diamond industry in the city opened on Tuesday.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 20-05-2020 06:23 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 06:23 IST
Surat's diamond industry starts operations with reduced workforce
The diamond industry started operations on Tuesday after government permission. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After government gave relaxation for opening the industries while taking necessary precautions during the fourth phase of lockdown, the diamond industry in the city opened on Tuesday. However, the industries are operating with a reduced workforce. Nilesh Bodke, who is associated with the diamond industry said that this sector is resilient and will overcome the impact of COVID-19 lockdown in 2-3 months.

"The diamond market opened today, after the announcement of the state government, but it will take at least 2-3 months for the industry to start its functions normally. Majority of the labourers who work in these industries have returned back to their villages and will not come back in the near future. On the other hand, the monsoon season is about to start and these labourers will most probably return after ploughing their land in the villages," Bodke told ANI. "The market in Mumbai has not started operating yet, which makes it difficult for the industry in Surat to function. There are no options to export or import the diamonds and hence the industry cannot function normally in the given scenario," he added.

However, Bodke expressed hope that the situation would improve gradually. "The situation will improve in the future. The workers in the diamond industry are very hard-working and do not shy away from putting more than 12 hours if required," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Japan defence ministry investigating potential hack of next-gen missile details -Asahi

Japans defence ministry is investigating a possible leak of details of a new state-of-the-art missile in a large-scale cyber attack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Wednesday. The ministry suspects hacker...

NFL expects positive tests, focuses on proper response

As the NFL prepares for the eventual return of football activities and the start of a season amid the coronavirus pandemic, its chief medical officer is focused on responding properly when some players and staff inevitably test positive for...

Betway announces sponsorship of DreamHack Masters Spring

With esports gaining increased attention from bettors amid the coronavirus pandemic, online gambling company Betway announced Tuesday that it is sponsoring the DreamHack Masters Spring. A 300,000 Counter-Strike Global Offensive event, Dream...

Michigan dams collapse, residents told to evacuate

Michigans county of Midland said on Tuesday two dams have collapsed due storm and heavy rains in the past few days and residents nearby were told to evacuate immediately. The Edenville Dam and Sanford Dam have failed. Residents of Edenville...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020