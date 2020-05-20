Leh-Manali highway reopened for traffic

Leh-Manali National Highway on Monday reopened for traffic after clearing of snow by Border Roads Organisation. The 490 km long National Highway was reopened in the presence of Member of Parliament from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering. The highway was closed for about 6 months since November last year.

Project Himank and Project Deepak, two wings of Border Roads Organisation, have worked with snow clearing teams at Baralacha pass at over 16,000 feet and Tanglang La Pass at 17,500 feet height on the Leh-Manali National Highway. Every year, the vehicle flow on this route has to be stopped due to heavy snowfall during winters. Border Roads Organisation is entrusted with the task of clearing the road. (ANI)