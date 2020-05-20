Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy on high alert for relief efforts in wake of Cyclone Amphan

In the wake of Cyclone Amphan, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is monitoring the developments in the Bay of Bengal closely and ships at Visakhapatnam have been kept on standby to proceed to affected areas to undertake humanitarian aid, distress relief, evacuation, and logistic support.

ANI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:49 IST
Indian Navy on high alert for relief efforts in wake of Cyclone Amphan
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of Cyclone Amphan, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is monitoring the developments in the Bay of Bengal closely and ships at Visakhapatnam have been kept on standby to proceed to affected areas to undertake humanitarian aid, distress relief, evacuation, and logistic support. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans near afternoon today and is likely to cause havoc in parts of Odisha and West Bengal.

According to the Indian Navy, these ships are embarked with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats, and relief material including food, tentage, clothes, medicines, blankets in sufficient quantities. Additionally, 20 rescue teams with Gemini boats and medical teams are also kept ready for augmenting rescue and relief efforts in Odisha and West Bengal. Naval aircraft are also standing by at the Naval Air Stations INS Dega at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and INS Rajali at Arakkonam, Tamilnadu to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, and casualty evacuation if required.

The ENC is also coordinating with the state administrations in Odisha and West Bengal to augment rescue and relief operations as needed. The IMD has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Odisha (Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Keonjhargarh Districts) and isolated heavy falls over Jagatsinghpur district for today. It has also predicted heavy falls at isolated places in the Gangetic West Bengal (east and west Medinipur, south and north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata and adjoining districts).

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Dismal economic data from Australia, Japan, and the United States underlined the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, while a skeptical press report dented some hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 4.91 millio...

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rallies over 6 pc post Q4 earnings

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The companys stock gained 6 per cent to Rs 28.15 on BSE. It rallied ...

Unhappy over deployment in COVID-19 containment zones, 500 Kolkata Police personnel stage protest

Around 500 personnel of the Kolkata Police Combat Force staged a protest here, alleging that they were being deployed in areas where chances of contracting COVID-19 are high, a senior official said on Wednesday. The policemen demonstrated i...

61 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 61 new cases of coronavirus, officials said. The number of cases in the state now stands at 5,906 and fatalities at 143.As many as 61 fresh cases were reported in 10 districts of the state, additional chief s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020