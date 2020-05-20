Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amphan: About 4.5L evacuated from Odisha, WB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 12:39 IST
Amphan: About 4.5L evacuated from Odisha, WB

About 4.5 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable area in West Bengal and Odisha ahead of the landfall of cyclonic storm 'Amphan', NDRF chief S N Pradhan said on Wednesday. 'Amphan', termed as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, is expected to make a landfall on Wednesday noon or evening at a coastal area between West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Issuing a video message update, the chief of the the federal contingency force said rescue forces and administration are concerned and geared to tackle a storm surge or tidal waves up to 4-6 metres high as it is a new moon night or 'amavasya'. As per data received from the state governments, he added, about 1.20-1.25 lakh people have been evacuated in Odisha and about 3.30 lakh in West Bengal in view of the cyclone.

As per ground reports received till this morning, rains and winds are being experienced in affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal, Pradhan said. The DG said the windspeed being experienced right now is about 100 kms per hour and it is expected to increase further in the day.

The states have been informed about the storm surge and tidal waves situation and "we are preparing accordingly," he said. "We hope all will go well and action will be taken as per strategy," he said.

The NDRF has deployed a total of 41 teams, including reserves, in the two states for relief and rescue works in wake of the cyclone. As many as 15 teams are in active deployment and five are in reserve for seven districts of Odisha, while 19 teams are actively deployed and two in reserve for six districts of West Bengal, the NDRF chief had said on Tuesday.

He had said 'Amphan' will be an extremely severe cyclonic storm when it makes a landfall on May 20, somehwere between the Digha island in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, and its hit potential remains strong..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Recent attacks show 'dangerous conditions' of minorities in Afghanistan: Biden

Expressing solidarity with the Sikh and the Hindu communities facing persecution in Afghanistan, Democratic Partys presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that the recent attacks, including the one on a gurdwara, demonstrates th...

Vegetable seller, his friend robbed of mobile phone and cash amid lockdown

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, three people were arrested for allegedly robbing a vegetable seller and his friend while they were going to the Ghazipur Mandi, police said on Wednesday. Those arrested were identified as Kanhiya 22, A...

Russia plans to send new supply of wheat to North Korea -Interfax

Russia plans to send a new supply of wheat to North Korea to help the country before it starts harvesting its winter barley in June, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian embassy to North Korea. Russia sent 25,0...

New infections mar South Korean students' return to school

The discovery of new coronavirus cases in two students marred the reopening of South Korean schools on Wednesday, forcing 75 high schools to turn pupils away amid fears among some teachers that it was unsafe for classes to resume. Some stud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020