Returnees our own, don't look down upon them: Himachal DIG

People who returned from other states to Himachal Pradesh are our own and there is no need to look down upon them, a senior Himachal Pradesh police officer has said. The plea comes after several residents have started blaming those who are returning from other states for the recent spike in the novel coronavirus cases in the state.

Twelve people, who had recently returned from Mumbai, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), taking number of confirmed infections in the state on Wednesday to 105, including 50 active cases, officials said. Deputy Inspector General (Northern Range) Santosh Patial urged the people to act in a sensible and compassionate way.

In his message posted by the Kangra superintendent of police on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Patial said: "The Himachalis who have come from outside the state are our own people who had gone out in search of job and other sources of livelihood." "Majority of them are hand to mouth or slightly better than that. There is no need to look down upon them," he said. The COVID-19 situation is an unparalleled human crisis and people should try to help the returnees wherever possible. They would have suffered a lot had they stayed outside the state, the DIG said.

"We, as a state, are definitely capable of taking care of our people and we will take care as well," the officer said. "The crisis will be over, but our conduct towards our own people who have come outside the state will definitely leave a lasting impression on their minds and future generations," Patial added. PTI DJI HMB HMB