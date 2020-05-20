Left Menu
Development News Edition

Returnees our own, don't look down upon them: Himachal DIG

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:43 IST
Returnees our own, don't look down upon them: Himachal DIG

People who returned from other states to Himachal Pradesh are our own and there is no need to look down upon them, a senior Himachal Pradesh police officer has said. The plea comes after several residents have started blaming those who are returning from other states for the recent spike in the novel coronavirus cases in the state.

Twelve people, who had recently returned from Mumbai, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), taking number of confirmed infections in the state on Wednesday to 105, including 50 active cases, officials said. Deputy Inspector General (Northern Range) Santosh Patial urged the people to act in a sensible and compassionate way.

In his message posted by the Kangra superintendent of police on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Patial said: "The Himachalis who have come from outside the state are our own people who had gone out in search of job and other sources of livelihood." "Majority of them are hand to mouth or slightly better than that. There is no need to look down upon them," he said. The COVID-19 situation is an unparalleled human crisis and people should try to help the returnees wherever possible. They would have suffered a lot had they stayed outside the state, the DIG said.

"We, as a state, are definitely capable of taking care of our people and we will take care as well," the officer said. "The crisis will be over, but our conduct towards our own people who have come outside the state will definitely leave a lasting impression on their minds and future generations," Patial added. PTI DJI HMB HMB

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

15-year-old girl brings father from Gurugram to Bihar on bicycle

Cycling almost 1,200 km with a debilitated person riding pillion could be a daunting task even for professional athletes, leave alone an ordinary teenager and that too amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In this case, the heavily-stacked odds again...

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 120

After nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 120, said the Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19 in a health bulletin. According to the bul...

Cyclone Amphan: More than 5 lakh people in West Bengal, over 1.5 lakh in Odisha evacuated

More than 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha in view of cyclone Amhpan, said SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force NDRF on Wednesday. Landfall has started. We are keeping a close w...

Navy to repatriate stranded Indians from Lanka on June 1

As part of the third phase of its mission to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Navy will repatriate expatriates stranded in neighbouring Sri Lanka in the beginning of next month, Defence sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020