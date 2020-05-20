'Thundering' sound creates flutter in Bengaluru

Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:57 IST
A loud 'thundering' sound in several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon triggered panic among the residents, while the officials ruled out the possibility of it being an earthquake. The sound was heard across the city from Kempegowda International Airport off Devanahalli in the north to Kengeri and Electronic City in the South.

Many people feared it could be a mild tremor as doors and windows shook after the noise. However, the Commissioner of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Manoj Rajan ruled out the possibility of any earthquake and said it needed to be investigated.

"We have 12 seismic monitoring centres in Karnataka but none have reported any seismic activity," Rajan told PTI. The Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said there was no damage reported anywhere.

He said he too came to know from media of the sound heard from the Airport to Hebbagodi here. However, there were no calls to the police control room regarding any damage.

"We have also asked the Air Force Control Room to check if it was a jet or supersonic sound. Bengaluru police are awaiting confirmation from the Air Force," Rao said in a statement.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre also clarified that the activity reported in the state capital was not due to an earthquake. In a tweet, it said the seismometers did not capture any ground vibration as generally happens during a mild tremor.

The activity is purely a loud unknown noise, it added. PTI GMS ROH ROH

