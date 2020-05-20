Situation related to Cyclone Amphan fast transforming: NDRF DG

Situation related to Cyclone Amphan fast transforming: NDRF DGPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:37 IST
The situation related to Cyclone Amphan, which has started landfall, is fast transforming and a close watch is being kept, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General S N Pradhan said on Wednesday. He said all 20 teams present in Odisha have been deployed, leaving none in reserve, while in West Bengal 19 teams have been deployed, while two have been kept in reserve. One team has been deployed in Kolkata, Pradhan told a press conference.
"The situation is fast-transforming. Our duty becomes even more now and after the cyclone. It is a long haul," he said, adding that the NDRF is keeping a close watch on cyclone Amphan. "We are not dependent on any communication system. It is another form of new normal, we have to handle disasters considering the (COVID-19) pandemic too," he said. Pradhan said deployment is more in districts which are facing more pressure.
