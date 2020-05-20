Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan: More than 5 lakh people in West Bengal, over 1.5 lakh in Odisha evacuated

More than 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha in view of cyclone Amhpan, said SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:55 IST
Cyclone Amphan: More than 5 lakh people in West Bengal, over 1.5 lakh in Odisha evacuated
NDRF chief SN Pradhan addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

More than 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha in view of cyclone Amhpan, said SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday. 'Landfall has started. We are keeping a close watch because the situation is fast changing. After the landfall, our work in the actual sense starts like recovery and restoration. Commandments of NDRF are camping in Balasore and South 24 Paraganas. 20 teams in Odisha and 19 teams in West Bengal have been deployed. Two teams are on standby. All teams have wireless and satellite communications," Pradhan said in a press briefing here.

"State authorities have informed more than 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha," he said. The NDRF chief said that based on experiences during Cyclone FANI, all teams are equipped with tree cutters and pole cutters for post-landfall restoration if the need arises.

"We are dealing with the cyclone in the context of COVID-19 and perhaps it is the beginning of the new normal. Natural disasters in the coming time will be in the context of COVID-19. 24 additional alert teams are ready for airlift. Road clearing and restoration work has started. The awareness programmes are also going on," he said. The landfall process of Cyclone Amphan has commenced since 2.30 pm on Wednesday and it will continue for about four hours, said Director of Indian Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar Centre, HR Biswas.

"The landfall process commenced since 2:30 PM, will continue for about 4 hours. The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Khalilzad reaches Kabul to press Afghan govt, Taliban to begin peace talks

United States special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday reached Afghanistan, days after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the new Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, signed a power-sharing deal. Ac...

Telangana Congress arranges two buses for migrant workers stranded in Hyderabad

Congress in Telangana on Wednesday said 80 migrant workers stranded here due to COVID- 19 lockdown were sent to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha onboard two buses arranged by it. The buses were made available in line with the...

Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert

Bangladesh has shifted over two million people to storm shelters and deployed the military to deal with the powerful cyclone Amphan which is set to make a landfall on the costal districts, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday. Aut...

2 BSF personnel killed in Kashmir, their weapons looted

Two BSF personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. They said the Border Security Force BSF troops, who were on picket duty in the Soura area, were evacuat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020