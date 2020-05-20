Left Menu
Chennai, May 20 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:22 IST
Chennai, May 20 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS4 TN-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-HIGHWAY Desperate guest workers walk, cycle, hitchhike on TN highway to go home Gummidipoondi(TN): An exodus of a different kind, hundreds of guest workers dot the Chennai-Kolkata Highway here starting from Puzhal, a northern Chennai suburb, hoping to make it to their native towns and villages up north and eastern parts of the country to reunite with worried parents, concerned spouses and doting children. .

MDS5 KL-LOCKDOWN-TRANSPORT Govt buses, autos and taxis begin plying, barber shops open in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: Public transport such as state-run KSRTC buses, autorickshawsand taxiswere back on the roads in Kerala on Wednesday as the left government eased COVID-19 lockdown norms after 54 days. . MDS6 KA-SOUND-PANIC 'Thundering' sound creates flutter in Bengaluru Bengaluru: A loud 'thundering' sound in several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon triggered panic among the residents, while the officials ruled out the possibility of it being an earthquake. .

MDS7 AP-MIGRANTS-IPS OFFICER Lockdown heroes: Woman IPS officer cooks food for migrant workers in AP Amravati(AP): A distress call from a desperate migrant labourer, asking for food for her and 17 others stirred the culinary skills of a woman IPS officer, who rustled up lemon rice for them in a jiffy in the dead of night. . MES4 KL-LIQUOR-APPLICATION Kerala govt set to re-open liquor shops this weekend Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to re-open liquor outlets by this weekend as the state government is awaiting a security certificate for the newly developed mobile application for online sale of liquor. .

MES6 KA-VIRUS-POLICE Two accused test positive for COVID-19, 24 cops quarantined in Bengaluru Bengaluru: Twenty-four police personnel in the city have been quarantined after two persons, who were detained at their station in connection with a theft case here, tested positive for COVID-19. . ROH ROH.

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age...

Cyclone 'Amphan' batters Bengal, Odisha

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan roared into West Bengal, making landfall at 230 pm on Wednesday between Digha in the state and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, unleashing heavy rain and high-velocity winds that left a trail of destructio...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Rural Ecuador faces coronavirus outbreak without doctorsWhen a group of villagers in the Ecuadorean fishing community of El Real came down with coughs and fevers in early April, nobody wa...

Tiananmen June 4 vigil organiser calls for candles to be lit across Hong Kong

Hong Kong people, unable to hold a mass vigil due to coronavirus curbs, should light candles instead to commemorate pro-democracy protesters killed in and around Beijings Tiananmen Square 31 years ago, an organiser said on Wednesday. This y...
