Chennai, May 20 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

MDS4 TN-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-HIGHWAY Desperate guest workers walk, cycle, hitchhike on TN highway to go home Gummidipoondi(TN): An exodus of a different kind, hundreds of guest workers dot the Chennai-Kolkata Highway here starting from Puzhal, a northern Chennai suburb, hoping to make it to their native towns and villages up north and eastern parts of the country to reunite with worried parents, concerned spouses and doting children.

MDS5 KL-LOCKDOWN-TRANSPORT Govt buses, autos and taxis begin plying, barber shops open in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: Public transport such as state-run KSRTC buses, autorickshawsand taxiswere back on the roads in Kerala on Wednesday as the left government eased COVID-19 lockdown norms after 54 days. . MDS6 KA-SOUND-PANIC 'Thundering' sound creates flutter in Bengaluru Bengaluru: A loud 'thundering' sound in several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon triggered panic among the residents, while the officials ruled out the possibility of it being an earthquake. .

MDS7 AP-MIGRANTS-IPS OFFICER Lockdown heroes: Woman IPS officer cooks food for migrant workers in AP Amravati(AP): A distress call from a desperate migrant labourer, asking for food for her and 17 others stirred the culinary skills of a woman IPS officer, who rustled up lemon rice for them in a jiffy in the dead of night. . MES4 KL-LIQUOR-APPLICATION Kerala govt set to re-open liquor shops this weekend Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to re-open liquor outlets by this weekend as the state government is awaiting a security certificate for the newly developed mobile application for online sale of liquor. .

MES6 KA-VIRUS-POLICE Two accused test positive for COVID-19, 24 cops quarantined in Bengaluru Bengaluru: Twenty-four police personnel in the city have been quarantined after two persons, who were detained at their station in connection with a theft case here, tested positive for COVID-19.